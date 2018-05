PHOENIX - A state trooper was injured in a car crash on Loop 101 Saturday during a pursuit.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that a trooper and a person involved in the crash have minor injuries. The two-car collision happened on the 101 near Baseline Road.

The pursuit was canceled after the crash and the suspect is still on the run, DPS said.

DPS did not give details on the pursuit.

© 2018 KPNX