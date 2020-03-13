PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety plans to do a special enforcement detail to educate drivers after an Arizona Department of Transportation worker was hit and killed earlier this month.

DPS announced Friday troopers will do the "Move Over for Dorizio" special enforcement detail on Mar. 17 and 19.

The special patrol is in honor of Frank Dorizio, the ADOT employee who was hit and killed by a minivan while he set up a traffic sign for pavement repairs along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix.

DPS said the driver of the minivan steered to avoid rear-ending the traffic in front of him and lost control.

PREVIOUS: ADOT worker hit and killed while putting up sign along I-10

Troopers will focus on education drivers and enforcing Arizona's "Move Over" and distracted driving laws.

RELATED: Loop 101 construction begins Friday in East Valley

MORE: ADOT says worker helped save elderly couple from carbon monoxide poisoning on Loop 303