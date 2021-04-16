DPS stops 17 undocumented people in Chandler and is ‘forced’ to release them

DPS claims troopers do not have the authority to arrest people on citizenship status.

CHANDLER, Ariz — The Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped a group of undocumented people on 1-10 in Chandler Friday morning and later said troopers were “forced” to release them.

Authorities stopped a van with 17 people inside near Ray Road around 6:17 a.m.

DPS says troopers requested help from Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol, but both agencies declined to assist, according to the department.

DPS claims troopers do not have the authority to arrest people based on citizenship status.

Troopers cited the driver of the van, an American citizen, and released everyone else in custody.