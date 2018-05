PHOENIX- A reckless driver is in custody after leading state troopers on a pursuit Wednesday on State Route 51.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of reckless driving at very high speeds.

The suspect struck another vehicle on the highway near McDowell Road. DPS said there are injuries but it’s not clear at this point who is injured.

This story is developing.

