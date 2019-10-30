The Arizona Department of Public Safety took three people into custody after a chase through the Salt River Reservation early Wednesday morning.

DPS said the driver of the red SUV that led troopers on a nearly 30-minute chase was seen driving recklessly through city streets, but instead of pulling over the driver fled.

Sky 12 footage showed the chase was happening near the Talking Stick Resort at one point during the morning.

The chase ended around 7:30 a.m. in a ditch near Indian Bend Road. Aerial footage showed the three people exit the vehicle and surrender to authorities.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.