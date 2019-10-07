PHOENIX — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 10 involving a pedestrian.

The crash closed westbound I-10 from 91st Avenue to the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-10 just before the Loop 101 interchange.

The Department of Public Safety previously said for some unknown reason a person got out of a vehicle that stopped on the interstate and began to run across the lanes. The person was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.

DPS has since corrected that statement saying they are not sure, at this time, if the person was in a stopped vehicle. They are still trying to figure out where the person came from and how they got on the freeway.

The driver who hit the person stayed at the scene of the crash.

Investigators have not been able to identify the person who was killed yet.

The area is expected to be closed for about three hours.

You can find more information on ADOT’s website.