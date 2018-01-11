State troopers are investigating after a group of motorcyclists reportedly planning on disrupting freeway traffic tried to evade authorities Wednesday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, state troopers received information that a group of motorcyclists was planning on disrupting traffic that night on interstates in the Phoenix area.

Troopers began a special enforcement detail and coordinated with the Phoenix Police Department helicopter to monitor the group’s activities.

Around 8 p.m., the group was located and troopers began to follow them.

A traffic stop was attempted on one of the bikers, who failed to yield and sped away, according to troopers.

The troopers were able to identify several of the people on the motorcycles, so no pursuit was initiated.

The investigation is ongoing.