PEORIA, Ariz. — A 78-year-old woman, who was reported missing Aug. 23, was found dead, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Peoria police were notified of Rosalie Young's passing by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Mohave County is handling the death investigation. Investigators say there does not appear to be foul play or any suspicious circumstances.

Peoria police said Young was last seen Aug. 17 at her home near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police said Young's family became concerned when she did not show up for a doctor's appointment last Thursday. When they went to her home, she wasn't there.

Her family says she suffers from cancer, diabetes and possible memory loss. She left her cell phone at home, and it was unknown where Young may have been headed or what clothing she was wearing.