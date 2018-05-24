A Mesa man involved in a crash involving multiple vehicles on US 60 Wednesday has died.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 60-year-old Michael Macey succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to a hospital.

Macey was one of several injured in the six-vehicle crash near Val Vista Drive on the US 60. According to DPS, a broken down vehicle was blocking one of the eastbound lanes. Two vehicles were able to stop, but a third didn't, causing a chain-reaction collision. The vehicles were pushed into the broken down vehicle.

DPS said two more vehicles driving up to the scene weren't able to avoid the wreckage.

According to DPS, three people were taken to a hospital while two more were treated and released at the scene.

DPS identified Macey Thursday morning and said he was driving one of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing. DPS said impairment is not suspected.

