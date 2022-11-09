x
DPS: Man killed on Loop 202 after trying to get wheelbarrow off freeway

Officials say the fatal crash was causing traffic delays near 51st Avenue.

PHOENIX — A man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car while attempting to get a wheelbarrow off the Loop 202 freeway, authorities say. 

The incident had closed off the northbound lanes near 51st Avenue and was causing traffic delays, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The state Department of Public Safety said a man ran out onto the freeway to retrieve a wheelbarrow that had fallen into the lanes of traffic and was hit by a passing pickup truck. 

The deceased man's identity had not been disclosed. This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

