DPS: Man killed on Loop 202 after trying to get wheelbarrow off freeway

PHOENIX — A man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car while attempting to get a wheelbarrow off the Loop 202 freeway, authorities say.
The incident had closed off the northbound lanes near 51st Avenue and was causing traffic delays, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The state Department of Public Safety said a man ran out onto the freeway to retrieve a wheelbarrow that had fallen into the lanes of traffic and was hit by a passing pickup truck.
The deceased man's identity had not been disclosed. This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.