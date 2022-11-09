DPS: Man killed on Loop 202 after trying to get wheelbarrow off freeway

Officials say the fatal crash was causing traffic delays near 51st Avenue.

PHOENIX — A man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car while attempting to get a wheelbarrow off the Loop 202 freeway, authorities say.

The incident had closed off the northbound lanes near 51st Avenue and was causing traffic delays, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The state Department of Public Safety said a man ran out onto the freeway to retrieve a wheelbarrow that had fallen into the lanes of traffic and was hit by a passing pickup truck.

The deceased man's identity had not been disclosed. This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous