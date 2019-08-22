The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman was booked into jail on several charges, including second-degree murder, after causing a crash on Loop 101 last month.

According to DPS, Delilah Castillo, 22, was driving the wrong when she crashed into Laiquan Lemon near Union Hills Drive. Lemon died in the crash.

Castillo suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a longterm rehabilitation facility. DPS did not identify her until Thursday when she was booked following her release from the facility.

DPS said Castillo was arrested and booked for one count of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal damage and five counts of endangerment.