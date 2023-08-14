Kittens safe after driver finds them under the hood of her car on her morning I-10 commute

DPS said it all started when a motorist was headed out for the day and began to hear meows coming from her car as she drove on the I-10.

PHOENIX — A pair of kittens is safe after they were found trapped under the hood of a car on Interstate 10 in Phoenix Monday morning.

The Department of Public Safety shared the story of the kittens' rescue on its Twitter account.

That purring sound wasn’t coming from the engine! During her A.M. commute on I-10 in Phoenix, a driver heard meows coming from under the hood of her car & pulled over to investigate. She soon found the source – a pair of joyriding kittens – tucked way up under the passenger side. pic.twitter.com/otexaUeOc5 — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 14, 2023

It all started when a motorist was headed out on her morning commute and began to hear meows coming from her car as she drove on I-10.

The woman pulled over to the side of the road to investigate the sounds. That's when she discovered the kittens under the hood. They were found on the passenger's side of the car next to the tire.

The woman contacted DPS for help.

"Trooper Schmidt and Roadside Motorist Assistant Morris responded to provide the tools and assistance needed to remove a tire so her husband could recover the stowaways," DPS said.

The kittens went home with the motorist and her husband for some TLC, according to DPS.

Trooper Schmidt & Roadside Motorist Assistant Morris responded to provide the tools & assistance needed to remove a tire so her husband could recover the stowaways. Both kittens were safely retrieved and will be going home with the motorist for lots of TLC! #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/w1nDQYN0eq — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 14, 2023

