DPS investigation underway after body found near State Capitol grounds

Phoenix police discovered the person's body at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday, DPS said. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

PHOENIX — A Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigation is underway after a person was found dead near the Arizona State Capitol grounds early Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary reports, Phoenix police officers discovered the body around 6:44 a.m. on Capitol property.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but the Maricopa County Medical Examiner has stepped in to learn more. Authorities haven't disclosed the person's identity at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."