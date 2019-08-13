PHOENIX — The Department of Public Safety responded to a wrong-way crash on northbound I-17 around 5:30 a.m.

The crash involves two cars on northbound I-17 north of Carefree Highway.

Investigators say a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit a semi-truck. The impact was on the driver's sides of each vehicle.

The driver of the car is a woman in her 20s. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

I-17 northbound is closed near State Route 74. Traffic is being diverted from SR 74 to North Valley Parkway where drivers can re-enter I-17 at Pioneer.

There is no estimated time for when the area will open.