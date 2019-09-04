BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An 8-year-old girl was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital Monday night after she was found lying injured on I-10 near Buckeye, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Just before midnight, troopers responded to I-10 near Miller Road for a report of an injured child, DPS said. According to DPS, troopers found an 8-year-old girl who had fallen out of a moving vehicle.

The girl was unresponsive and appeared to have several cuts and bruises, Buckeye fire said. According to DPS, the girl's family was a short distance east of her location.

I-10 eastbound was closed for nearly 20 minutes for the medical helicopter to land. The girl was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition.

DPS is continuing the investigation.