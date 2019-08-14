Editor's Note: The above video is a previous report from earlier this month on wrong-way incidents being on the rise in Arizona.

A driver was arrested for aggravated DUI early Wednesday morning after they were reported driving the wrong way on I-10 and then on Loop 202, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the driver was initial reported traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Pecos Road just before midnight.

DPS said the driver was then found traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Loop 202 at Kyrene Road.

The driver was able to "correct" themselves before being stopped just after midnight, according to DPS.

DPS said the driver was arrested for aggravated DUI at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.