DPS: Driver arrested after crashing car into Valley canal

A state trooper had attempted to stop the driver on Interstate 17 before the motorist crashed into a canal near 35th Avenue and Durango Street.

PHOENIX — A motorist was arrested for allegedly driving impaired early Sunday morning after they crashed their car into a canal near 35th Avenue and Durango Street.

A state trooper tried to stop the motorist on Interstate 17 near milepost 197 but the driver exited the freeway. A Firebird helicopter later spotted the car drive into a canal.

Video taken from the scene shows the driver crawl out of a window and firefighters later pull them out of the canal with a ladder.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver was arrested for a DUI offense.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.