One person was killed in a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles that happened Tuesday night on Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

According to DPS, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Another person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. DPS said both were women but did not identify which one was driving the wrong way.

Another vehicle was sideswiped by the wrong-way vehicle, DPS said.

DPS said the wrong-way driver was reported traveling northbound in the southbound lanes before the deadly collision.

The crash closed Loop 101 southbound from 75th Avenue to Bell Road Wednesday morning until 7:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS said.