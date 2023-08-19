Dozens of inmates refused to go back to cells at Perryville prison on Friday

ADCRR said the group of 50 women was out of their cells as part of the prison's Excessive Heat Safety and Relief Strategy Plan.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Dozens of inmates at Perryville state prison refused to return to their cells for a period of time on Friday after being told to do so by prison staff, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry.

According to ADCRR, the plan was implemented due to "extreme temperature warnings in Maricopa County."

It allows for "individual cell doors to remain open at affected complexes and individual housing units during certain times" due to high temperatures outdoors, according to ADCRR.

Friday's incident occurred at the Lumley Unit.

At closure time, prison staff told the women to return to their cells but the group refused, ADCRR said.

After additional staff was brought in the women "eventually complied and returned to their housing area," ADCRR said.

ADCRR didn't specify how many additional staff members were brought in or the amount of time it took for the women to return to their cells.

The incident was not related to any heat concerns, ADCRR said.

As 12News reported, the prison has struggled with extreme heat concerns this summer. Logs from the prison show every single day from July 17-31, certain cells at Perryville prison were higher than 95 degrees.

I-Team

