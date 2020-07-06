Downtown Scottsdale roads closed for protest march

Multiple streets are closed from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday night.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A march protesting police use of force across the country is set to happen in downtown Scottsdale Sunday evening. Several streets are closed.

Police said the following streets are closed from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

2nd Street from Marshall Way to Drinkwater Blvd.

Scottsdale Rd. from 2nd St. to Indian School Rd.

Drinkwater Blvd. From 2nd St. to Indian School Rd.

Indian School Rd. from Scottsdale Rd. to Drinkwater Blvd.

If you're planning on attending the march, which starts at 5 p.m., you are asked to arrive at Goldwater Boulevard and 2nd Street.