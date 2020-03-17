PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man has died after a workplace accident in the area of 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:45 a.m., police said. Firefighters transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix police, Arizona State University and OSHA investigators are working together to figure out what exactly happened.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and they have no further information to share at this time.

