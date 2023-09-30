Downtown Phoenix shooting leaves 1 dead

Officers responded to a shooting call near 7th and Jefferson streets on Friday evening and found a man with ‘apparent’ gunshot wounds, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man is dead following a fatal shooting in downtown Phoenix on Friday night, police said.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call near 7th and Jefferson streets just after 11 p.m. on Friday, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with “apparent” gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, police said.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Detectives have taken over the investigation and encourage community members to call Silent Witness with any information regarding the incident.

The identity of the man who was shot has not yet been released.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed