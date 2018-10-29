PHOENIX — A construction worker is recovering in a Phoenix hospital after the tractor he was on fell several feet.

Phoenix fire officials say the incident happened at a construction site at 1st and Jefferson streets in downtown Phoenix on Monday morning.

Capt. Jake Van Hook says a crew member operating a "bobcat" tractor on the street level was trying to pour dirt onto the basement level when the weight shifted.

The impact caused the tractor to fall 12 feet to the basement.

Van Hook says the worker was wearing a harness and other workers freed him.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

