Door-to-door community outreach, pop-up event planned in Phoenix neigborhoods with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari is leading the effort. Ansari represents zip codes with some of the lowest vaccination rates in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari, who serves District 7, has organized a community outreach effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

District 7 has zip codes with some of the lowest vaccination rates in Phoenix, according to a press release from the councilwoman's office. District 7 covers a southwest section of Phoenix.

Thursday, May 13, Ansari will lead an event "to educate communities about the importance of getting vaccinated and sharing easy-to-navigate information on how to do so," the press release said.

The event will include volunteers going door-to-door and registering people for a pop-up vaccine event at Cesar Chavez Park on Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pop-up vaccination site was established by the City of Phoenix and Adelante Health.

Walk-ins will be accommodated, but people are encouraged to register beforehand by calling (602)536-7800.

Details:

What: COVID-19 Vaccination Outreach Event (Flyer distribution and door-knocking)



Who: Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari, Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia, State Representatives Reginald Bolding and Raquel Terán



When: May 13, 2021, 5:00 p.m.



Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S 35th Ave, Laveen Village, AZ 85339

Enter through the Main Park Entrance (35th Avenue and Cesar Chavez Park Road. Remarks and volunteer launch time will take place in the grassy area next to the parking lot.