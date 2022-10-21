Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa

Mesa police are investigating a shooting reported Friday morning near Dobson Road and University Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa police said the victim reported hearing a knock at his door and was shot once he opened the door. The victim is being treated for his injury.

No other details on the suspected shooter are currently available. Police said detectives are still trying to determine what happened.

This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.