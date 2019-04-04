SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As the weekend approaches, many of us will head out to our local pub to grab a few drinks with friends. But a new spot in Scottsdale is putting a unique spin to the bar experience.

The Donut Bar near Bell and Scottsdale roads gives customers a chance to eat a few tasty donuts while drinking some adult beverages. According to the Donut Bar website, the shop is listed as the No. 1 Donut Shop on lists from USA Today, Thrillist.com and MSN.

Some of the donut flavors at the shop include "Homer’s Donut," Cake Batter," and "Creme Brulee."

Sheley Brien is the owner of Donut Bar and started out in the fitness world before getting into the dessert business.

"My husband and I, we love fitness, Brien said. "And a lot of times after competitions and such, it's all about that sweet surprise."

She adds that it wasn't that difficult to open up the shop, but it has been really fun.

If you're interested in checking out the Donut Bar, the shop is open 7 a.m. to sold out Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to sold out on Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday Encore Openings are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MORE: RigaTony's Authentic Italian Restaurant is a must eat