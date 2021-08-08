'Don't think it can't happen to you': Calls for change after Mesa police report 7-month-old baby died in hot car

Data from Kids and Cars showed the baby boy in Mesa is Arizona’s first hot car death involving a child this year.

GILBERT, Ariz. — It's a story that’s hard to tell. And it's one Angela Jones knows all too well.

"You hear about it on the news that it happens to other people," she said. "And it can happen. It can happen so easily."

She's talking about children being left in hot cars. The news in Mesa this weekend after police say a woman left her 7-month-old baby boy in a car at Superstition Springs Mall triggered memories for Jones.

Police said the baby was left in the car for about 2 hours and that the mother called 911 right away after she found him. Rescue crews tried performing CPR and rushed the baby to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him. Police have not identified the family.

"How does that happen? How does someone forget their child in the car?" Jones asked. "But it happened to us."

Almost two years ago, her family in Gilbert was getting ready for a vacation when her husband left their 3-year-old daughter Charly in his truck for two to three hours.

"September 3, 2019 was the day our world came crashing down," she remembered. "It was a day we were out of our normal routine."

Her husband took their two older daughters to school and thought he dropped Charly off at preschool, but when Jones called to check in around lunchtime, they realized she wasn't with him.

"That’s when I heard the panic in his voice and I knew something terrible had happened."

Jones said he called for help right away but sadly her daughter didn't survive.

"We miss her every day," she explained. "She was such a light."

Charly’s death was one of four involving kids in hot cars in Arizona in 2019, according to organization Kids and Cars, which compiles data and provides resources for families like Jones'.

Their data showed that this baby boy in Mesa was Arizona’s first hot car death involving a child this year.

With the help of Kids and Cars, Jones is turning her anguish into action, working on federal legislation that would require automakers to put sensors in cars that could detect a child or animal inside and push out an alert.

Technology that could spare family’s like Jones’ all this pain.

"This law will save lives," she said. "It would have saved Charly’s life."

The bill, HR 3164, also known as the Hot Cars Act, passed through the House last month. The same language was also included in SB 2016, or the Surface Transportation Investment Act which is under review in the Senate.

"I know my story, as hard as it is to share, it makes people aware of the issue," Jones said. "I hope that it makes a difference."

