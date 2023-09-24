'Don't put it off': Phoenix prostate cancer survivor encourages men to get screened on time

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

PHOENIX — Nearly 300,000 men in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.

There's no way to prevent the disease, but doctors said an early diagnosis can greatly improve the chances of survival.

A Phoenix prostate cancer survivor is urging men to get screened on time.

"I'm living my best life," Bin McLaurin said.

McLaurin travels the world, sharing stories about his life experiences that weren't always good.

"It was pure shock when I found out I had prostate cancer," McLaurin said.

A routine health check in his 40s led McLaurin to an early diagnosis.

“I opted to do surgery and have it removed and then followed by radiation and hormone therapy," McLaurin said.

McLaurin told 12News that treatment wasn't the hardest part.

“I was kind of left with my body, you know, scars and what was left, you know, and so, you have to try to adapt to that new normal," McLaurin said.

A new normal that consists of advocating for men's health.

“If you catch it early, like I did, your chances for a positive and healthy outcome are much greater," McLaurin said. "I would encourage guys. Don’t put it off. Get checked.”

The American Cancer Society reported more men are being diagnosed with advanced stages of prostate cancer, which is more difficult to treat.

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Black men are 70% more likely to be diagnosed than white men, according to the American Cancer Society.

"Screening is very easy," Dr. Shyamal Patel, a Radiation Oncologist at Dignity Health Cancer Institute, said.

Patel said men should get their first prostate cancer screening between 40 and 50 years old depending on risk and family history.

“It’s something better to catch earlier because then we can know whether to treat it or not to treat it," Patel said. "It’s better to always know that you have something versus just being in the dark about it.”

McLaurin's advice to other cancer fighters and survivors is they don't need to go through it alone.

He leads a monthly men's breakfast at Banner M.D. Anderson in Gilbert.

“It’s a safe place to kind of let it all hang out and we all understand the frustration of a cancer diagnosis and treatment," McLaurin said. "One of the best things is to have that band of brothers that are standing alongside of you to encourage you and let you know that brighter days are ahead.”

To learn more about joining the breakfast, contact Banner M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

