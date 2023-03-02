Buckeye police find domesticated javelina in yard, offer reminder to residents

Buckeye police offered up some strange advice after encountering a wild-ish animal while on patrol.

PHOENIX — Arizona is full of amazing animals. From the iconic Gila Monster to the prestigious coyote, the wildlife in the Grand Canyon State is some of the most diverse groups in the world.

While the animals here are beautiful and interesting, they should never be considered a pet.

The Buckeye Police Department recently had to share this reminder after an interesting encounter with one of their officers.

An officer reportedly saw a javelina that looked like it was being kept as a pet, according to a tweet from the department.

"AZ law prohibits domesticating wildlife and @azgfd was contacted," the tweet read. "Remember, if you encounter injured wildlife, pls contact AZ Game & Fish."

The tweet also contained a pair of photos of what appeared to be a javelina being kept in a yard with another animal, possibly a dog.

Keeping any wildlife as a pet is against Arizona law, as the tweet mentioned. If you do ever find yourself near any injured wildlife, police recommend contacting the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

