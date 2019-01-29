PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says a dog is going to be euthanized after biting a shelter employee several times, forcing her to undergo surgery.

According to MCACC, a 2-year-old pit bull bit a kennel supervisor's left hand, left ankle, right knee and right thigh Tuesday morning when she was moving the dog from one wing to another at the east shelter.

MCACC said the dog has been at the shelter since Dec. 29 and was up for adoption. The dog had no prior behavior of any concern, MCACC said.

"Kennels can be very stressful environments for these animals and noise (and, or) other dogs may have been the reason for the bite," MCACC said in a news release.

MCACC said the woman who was bitten has been an MCACC employee for six years.