A small dog that is believed to have been thrown out of moving car near Salt River Saturday morning has a broken spine and won't be able to be saved, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO's Lake Patrol found the small dog on the side of the road near Salt River on Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

"For now, we’ll call him Tadpole," Sgt. Enriquez said in a tweet.

Sgt. Enriquez said the dog suffered broken legs. Deputies took him to a veterinarian and were waiting for updates when they were told Tadpole's spine was broken and the veterinarians were unable to save him.

"We will be looking for any information that might lead us to anyone responsible for this abuse" Sgt. Enriquez said.