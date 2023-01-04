Dog saved from house fire in Desert Hills

The dog was pulled from the fire unresponsive and not breathing, according to the fire department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DESERT HILLS, Ariz. — Fire crews came to the rescue of a dog trapped in a fire in Desert Hills Saturday morning.

Captain Brent Fenton with Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical said the dog was found in a smoke filled home after crews put a house fire.

The dog was unresponsive and not breathing. Firefighters used a specialized device to save the dog.

"Our crews were able to successfully resuscitate the dog utilizing our FIDO Bag, which is a specialized bag of equipment used to treat pets after a fire," said Fenton.

The lifesaving bag was provided to the fire department by the Fetch Foundation.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.