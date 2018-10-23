Sometimes you can just be too good for your own good. That's how the ol' saying goes, right?

Anyway, that was the case for Binx who was returned to the Arizona Animal Welfare League just 48 hours after being adopted, the shelter said.

Now, you might be thinking: Maybe he was bad? Maybe he didn't get along with other dogs? Maybe he didn't like kids?

Nope.

"I was adopted and returned within 48 hours, with notes saying I’m potty trained, good with kids, fun to play with, and good with dogs in the home!" the shelter wrote on Facebook in the voice of Binx.

Binx was apparently too good.

"They decided they wanted more of a challenge," the Facebook post read, "and I think the only challenging part of me is how devastatingly handsome I am."

Arizona Animal Welfare League says they've received several inquiries about Binx, and after looking at the Facebook comments, it won't be long before this good dog finds a loving home.

"I can’t get anything done here at the shelter because everyone is petting me, telling me what a good boy I am, and taking me for walks," the post read. "So if you’re ready for a handsome, well-mannered pup, here I am!"

