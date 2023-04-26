Phoenix Fire Department rescues dog from burning house

PHOENIX — Firefighters saved a dog from a burning house in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire happened near 16th Street and Peoria Avenue.
Capt. Todd Keller, the public information officer for the department, said crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming out of the back of the house.
They were told the owner's dog was trapped inside.
Firefighters found the dog in a back bedroom and were able to rescue him from the fire.
"Firefighters were able to locate the animal in a back bedroom and bring him to safety," said Keller. "A ladder company was sent to the roof for vertical ventilation."
Three people have been displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported, according to Keller.
