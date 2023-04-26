Phoenix Fire Department rescues dog from burning house

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire happened Wednesday afternoon near 16th Street and Peoria Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Firefighters saved a dog from a burning house in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire happened near 16th Street and Peoria Avenue.

Capt. Todd Keller, the public information officer for the department, said crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming out of the back of the house.

They were told the owner's dog was trapped inside.

Firefighters found the dog in a back bedroom and were able to rescue him from the fire.

"Firefighters were able to locate the animal in a back bedroom and bring him to safety," said Keller. "A ladder company was sent to the roof for vertical ventilation."

Three people have been displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported, according to Keller.

Crews were able to locate a dog trapped in a back bedroom before bringing him to safety. The pooch was quickly reunited with its homeowner and was in good spirits. 🚒🐶 pic.twitter.com/muSxrNflZr — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 27, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.