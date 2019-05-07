Editor's Note: The above video is about keeping your dogs off the hot pavement as the tempertures rise in the Phoenix area.

PHOENIX - The loud booms from all the fireworks can be pretty scary for our pets. So scary, in fact, that some of our four-legged friends might run away.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says the day after Independence Day is expected to be its busiest intake day of the year.

MCACC says it could have at least 100 pets coming into its shelters Friday. Its officers will be out beginning at 7 a.m. searching for lost or stray dogs.

So if your furry family member has gone missing, what can you do?

MCACC is encouraging people to report lost animals to its "Lost and Found" line at 602-372-4598. You can do that immediately. Reported animals will be placed on MCACC's interactive map for people to search.

According to MCACC, any pet found with a microchip will be driven "straight home," avoiding a shelter visit. But if MCACC is unable to locate a pet's owner, that animal will be brought into the shelter.

MCACC is asking those with missing pets to come in and walk the aisles of the kennels to look for their pets.