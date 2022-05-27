Mesa dog survives coyote attack

Buddy was attacked by a coyote in the backyard.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man watched in horror as a coyote hopped a six-foot wall with ease and attacked his one-year-old chihuahua mix.

Fortunately, the dog, Buddy, survived.

His owner, Jerry Dempsey, said he was shocked not only that the coyote so easily hopped into his backyard but also that the coyote came into such a developed area to attack Buddy.

“I’ve heard of [coyote attacks,] but I never thought it would happen at my home,” Dempsey said. The family lives near Power and Brown in a very suburban neighborhood. “You just gotta be outside with your dogs all the time.”

An inventor from the San Diego area with a similar story has a better idea.

Paul Mott lost one of his small dogs to a coyote attack in 2014. Her name was Buffy.

“I just heard a yelp and turned around to see a coyote carrying Buffy off,” Mott said. The Motts never saw Buffy again.

Mott got to work on something that would help protect his other two dogs, and he invented the Coyote Vest.

It resembles a doggy lifejacket but with spiked collars laid out straight, going the length of the vest, and it also has tall, shiny bristles coming from the back and sticking straight up that Mott has named “coyote whiskers.”

“It definitely makes it look like your dog just got off the set of a Mad Max movie,” Mott said.

Mott took the invention on Shark Tank and despite not getting a deal with the Sharks, his invention has succeeded. His company is now producing as many vests as it can for a growing market.

“It gives you that moment that I wish I would’ve had with Buffy to spin around and scare the coyote away before your dog is seriously injured or killed,” Mott said.

Dempsey said he might become a customer.

“If it’s the right color combination I wouldn’t mind,” Dempsey said.

Up to Speed