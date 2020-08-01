PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after she was mauled by a dog.

Police said the girl was with her mother at a home near 35th and Campbell avenues with several other people. There was also a dog described as a pit bull in the house.

When the mother picked the girl up, the dog jumped up, snatched the girl and started mauling her, police said.

Someone in the house eventually shot and killed the dog, but police said the family would not say who shot the dog.

No gun was recovered, and the other people in the house left and never returned, police said.

The child's family took her to the hospital with critical injuries.