Dog dies after fire breaks out at Scottsdale home, no one else injured

The Scottsdale Fire Department said two people were safely evacuated from a house near McDowell and Hayden roads. One dog died in the fire.

Officials said a lot of debris in the house made firefighting and search and rescue difficult.

It was initially believed that there was a third person in the house, but multiple searches by firefighters did not find a third person.

The fire broke out in the home's attic. It was contained to the home. Other homes were not impacted.

The fire caused substantial damage to the home, which may be a total loss.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.