PHOENIX - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is asking for help identifying a crate where a dog was found in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

MCACC said the crate with a 4- to 5-year-old German shepherd inside was found near 32nd Street and Broadway Road around 1:30 p.m.

The temperature reached up to 111 degrees Friday afternoon.

By the time veterinarians saw the dog, he was seizing from heatstroke and had a temperature of 109.5 degrees. Unfortunately, medical staff could not save the dog, MCACC said.

Animal control officials said the dog had a light blue "vet wrap" around his left front paw and his back right paw had been shaved for a blood pressure reading, indicating the dog had been seen by a vet earlier in the day.

MCACC is hoping someone recognizes the crate or knows where the dog was treated so they can report the possible animal cruelty.

