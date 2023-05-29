Adoption fees for dogs waived at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control

Starting Memorial Day and running through June 4, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs who are already spayed or neutered.

PHOENIX — Hundreds of dogs at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control are looking for their "furever" homes.

According to a release by MCACC, the shelter is over capacity and around 700 dogs need homes.

Vaccinations and microchips are included.

If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family, be sure to check them out.

