CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler man accused of stalking a popular fitness model from Scottsdale is out on bond Wednesday night.

Prosecutors say he not only violated a court order – he also asked the victim’s father for her hand in marriage.

Scottsdale’s Alexia Clark, who calls herself a social media influencer, has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Her workouts and photos garner her legions of internet fans, not to mention endorsement deals and modeling opportunities.

But she definitely did not want the attention a fan who allegedly took things too far, Issac Straus.

The 29-year-old is facing multiple charges, including eight charges of violating a court order.

According to court documents, Straus has “alarmed, threatened, and terrorized” Clark, leaving gifts on her car, dropping off handwritten notes and even contacting her through her dog’s social media account.

And despite continued rejections, Straus even reportedly involved Clark’s parents. Documents say he stopped by their Paradise Valley home numerous times – dropping off flowers for Mother’s Day and even trying to ask Clark’s father’s permission to marry his daughter.

Clark told police Straus has turned her life upside down, changing her routine and getting a guard dog.

She also even changed gyms. An employee at Infinity Fitness in Scottsdale told 12 News Clark no longer works there.

12 News wanted to ask Straus about all of this, but no one answered the door at his listed address.

He allegedly told police he knew he wasn’t allowed to contact Clark, but that he “felt so strongly about the path he was put on, by god, that Isaac was willing to take the punishment.”

Straus also allegedly told police that if the victim’s family is scared of him, that “they need to see a mental health professional for feeling scared.”

