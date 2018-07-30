PHOENIX — Court documents obtained by 12 News Monday reveal new details in the death of Arizona DPS trooper Tyler Edenhofer.

Isaac D. King was charged Sunday with first-degree murder, among other offenses, after police say he shot and killed Edenhofer last week.

The documents described 20-year-old King, who lives with his mother in Avondale, as "mentally disturbed" and say he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The paperwork did not specify which one. King turns 21 in just a few weeks.

According to courts documents, a driver called DPS to report his window had been shattered by a rock thrown by King. Before that, other callers reported a person, presumably King, walking in the eastbound traffic lanes just east of of Dysart Road on I-10.

Trooper Dalin Dorris responded to the scene and found King walking on the eastbound shoulder of I-10. He asked for additional assistance, court paperwork shows.

Court documents show when troopers Sean Rodecap and Tyler Edenhofer arrived at the scene, Dorris and King were already in a fight in a ravine about 30 feet south of I-10. The fight continued between King and the three troopers.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

According to court paperwork, King "gained control" of Rodecap's gun during the struggle. Although, it does not specify how.

King fired one round at Edenhofer, hitting the trooper on the left side near the collar bone. Court documents say the shot "mortally wounded" Edenhofer.

Court paperwork says King fired another shot at Dorris. The bullet hit trooper Dorris in the right shoulder continuing through his body. The bullet exited out the backside of that same shoulder.

According to court documents, additional troopers and officers with the Goodyear, Avondale and Peoria police departments responded. King was taken to the ground where he continued to fight with authorities.

Court documents reveal a Taser was not effective against King.

Edenhofer was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At some point, Rodecap regained control of his firearm, the documents show.

King was taken to a Phoenix hospital where he remotely had his initial court appearance.

Edenhofer was a rookie just wrapping up training when he was killed. A candlelight vigil is schedule for Monday at the Arizona state Capitol. His funeral will be held on Friday.

PHOTOS: Arizona DPS trooper killed in the line of duty

PHOTOS: Arizona DPS trooper killed in the line of duty

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Friends and family remember fallen trooper

Fallen trooper's dad: 'He wouldn't blink an eye about doing it all over again'

Listen to radio transmission from DPS during the incident

© 2018 KPNX