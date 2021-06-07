Doctors say more young people are being diagnosed with Colon Cancer

The American Cancer Society's newest guidelines recommend colon cancer screenings start at age 45, lowered recently from age 50.

PHOENIX — It's a growing health issue. Doctors across the U.S. are diagnosing more and more young people with colon cancer. In fact, colon cancer is now the third most common cancer in men and women, not counting some kinds of skin cancer, according to the CDC.

44-year-old Christina Smith knows the life-saving benefits of getting a colonoscopy, even though she was initially reluctant to get the procedure.

"It's a good thing we caught it when we did," Smith said. "Had I gone any longer, I had potential for chemo for life."

Smith said she was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer during a colonoscopy, and that's only after she'd put it off for about a year and a half.

Now, Smith recommends staying up to date on colon cancer screenings.

"Whether or not you have any signs or symptoms of anything wrong, just go," Smith said. "Get screened, at least they will have some sort of knowledge or background on you."

The American Cancer Society's newest guidelines recommend colon cancer screenings start at age 45, lowered recently from age 50.

Banner Health's Dr. Michael Choti applauds this change because the screenings not only detect but can prevent cancer too.

"There will be thousands of lives saved in the U.S, by just this change of guideline recommendation," Dr. Choti said. "(It's a) huge, big step forward."

Dr. Choti said even with the recommendation though, too many people are still reluctant to get the test.

"I would argue it's even that 60-year-old woman that's religiously getting her mammograms every year for example, is the one still not getting the colonoscopy," Dr. Choti said. "So she's consciences about her health in other areas."

Dr. Choti said it's not yet known why we are seeing colon cancer in younger and younger people, but added cures and ways to fight it are getting better.

"But still, the holy grail is to identify prior to, at an earlier stage," he said.

In Smith's case, her early screening was her holy grail.

“Two weeks ago, my chemo was finished and I’m considered in the clear right now," Smith said.

In most colon cancer cases, it's most treatable the earlier it's found.

12 News on YouTube