GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man was arrested for DUI after he switched seats with his wife before pulling over during a traffic stop, according to court documents. a 7-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

Court docs say Jeremiah Snyder, 25, was pulled over around 2 p.m. on July 13 after reports of a possible drunk driver. Police say when the officer approached the vehicle, Snyder, the suspect, was in the passenger seat.

Police could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Snyder. A witness reported seeing Snyder driving the vehicle prior to being pulled over, court docs say.

A 7-year-old boy was also in the back seat of the car, police say.

Snyder was arrested and taken to jail where he submitted to a breath test. Snyder blew a .207, more than double the legal limit.

Snyder told police he was driving the vehicle and let his wife drive after he went to the bathroom on the side of the road.

Snyder was booked for aggravated DUI.