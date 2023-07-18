Do you know him? Phoenix police trying to identify man killed in fire

The unidentified man died last month near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department needs help identifying a man who died last month after a dumpster fire incident near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Shortly after midnight on June 16, the man entered a construction trash dumpster located at an apartment complex. Soon after entering, a fire started and the man died.

The unidentified man has been described as either Black or Hispanic, between 40 and 60 years old, about 120 pounds, between 5'2" and 5'7".

Anyone with info on the man's identity can call 602-495-2443 or 602-262-7453.

On 06/16, at around 12am, an unidentified male entered a construction trash dumpster at an apartment complex located at 3421 W Dunlap Ave. Soon after entering, a fire ignited, and the unidentified person was killed. If you have any information contact 602-495-2443 / 602-262-7453. pic.twitter.com/J0xISlC3US — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 18, 2023

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

