Do you have what it takes to escape? Arizona's first Escapology opens up

Choose your escape room and escape reality through secret doors, puzzles, and riddles.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Arizona's first 'Escapology' opened its doors in Gilbert at SanTan Village.

Escape rooms have become a nationwide phenomenon, but General Manager Nate Hirni explained what sets Escapology apart from the rest.

"Really it’s the attention to detail, the attention to the storyline, attention to the puzzles and everything is very highly themed," he said.

Escapology currently has five themed rooms with varying levels of difficulty, with a sixth expected to open soon:

Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure Mansion Murder Antidote Seven Deadly Sins Lost City

Private groups of up to eight people can be in a room, and you have 60 minutes on the clock.

Each room is controlled by gamemasters, who help players with clues and support throughout the experience.

"We can tell if they’re getting stuck on something and give them a little nudge and say something like 'maybe look at this wall or pay attention to this,'" he added.

The venue will be open on Mondays through Thursdays from 3 to 8 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturdays from 11 to 12 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

