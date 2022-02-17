Woman struck, killed by train in Phoenix, police say

The collision happened just after 6 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — A woman has died after she was struck by a train in Phoenix, police said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the collision.

The woman is not being identified at this time.

Phoenix police are advising commuters to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

The intersection of 27th Ave and Thomas Rd will be restricted as officers investigate a serious collision. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PBfYHR4aur — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 18, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.





