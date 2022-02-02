Pedestrian dies after being struck by light rail train in downtown Phoenix, police say

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near Central Avenue and Culver Street.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Valley Metro light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Preliminary information indicates just before 7 p.m., the pedestrian was crossing Central Avenue near Culver Street when they were hit by the train, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

"The pedestrian has not yet been identified but is believed to be an adult male," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

There are restrictions in the area as officers continue to investigate the incident.

