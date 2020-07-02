PHOENIX — The Washington Elementary School District told 12 News they had no involvement in the removal of a school resource officer.

This is coming two weeks after Officer Jesse Martinez posted to Facebook that he had organized a drug paraphernalia clean up at the campus.

It's something Martinez has done before as evidenced in a video posted by the Phoenix Police Department, which is promoting last year's clean up event.

The issues are continuing into 2020. Pictures showing needles, syringes and bottles of methadone have been given to 12 News showing the items found at the campus.

However, according to Phoenix police, Martinez has been reassigned in his precinct to patrol.

Washington Elementary School District told 12 News neither the school or the district was involved in the decision but were informed by Phoenix Police Martinez had been reassigned. The district said a new school resource officer started on Tuesday.

"He was their superhero," said Sara Fierro, a parent at Washington Elementary.

Fierro said Martinez was well-loved and is concerned he's been reassigned.

"The one person that was trying to do something is no longer at the school," Fierro said.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Union posted to Facebook about the reassignment saying, "police officers are supposed to be problem solvers."

"One has to wonder what the true motives are behind the sudden reassignment of an officer who organized and oversaw a similar event last year," they added.

The Phoenix Police Department would not answer why Martinez was reassigned. A spokesperson told 12 News she was not aware of any administrative investigation against Martinez.

