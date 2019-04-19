Editor's note: The above video is a report from the Monday following the March 1 incidents at Perry High School.

GILBERT, Ariz. - In a 66-page report sent to the Arizona Attorney General's office, the Chandler Unified School District says the events that happened at Perry High School on March 1 did not violate First Amendment rights because no students were disciplined for anything related to freedom of speech.

The controversy surrounded students wearing apparel and flags that supported President Donald Trump on March 1, the school's "Party in the USA Day" for school spirit week. The report says animosity spiked after a morning assembly.

There was hostility between students, which included some students who were wearing Trump apparel. In statements from students, according to the report, there were some students chanting, "Trump" in the halls and calling other students "p--- liberals."

In one student's statement, she says another student called her a "fat ghetto white girl" and other names containing expletives because she was walking too slow on her way to lunch that day. Then, another student asked the girl and other students in the hall if they wanted a Trump flag, which they declined. Then he started to call them "p--- liberals."

According to a statement from the assistant principal, Heather Patterson, she was walking back from the assembly when she saw a student wearing a Trump flag as a cape in the hallway.

She eventually got to the student and asked the student to put the flag away because students "are not generally allowed to wear flags," and the student put it away without argument. That student was not disciplined.

After interviewing students, talking to parents and looking at video parents showed administrators after the assembly, Patterson and Clint Beauer, dean of students, decided there wasn't sufficient reason to discipline any of the students who were alleged to have been chanting Trump and directing offensive comments to other students in the halls.

There was one student disciplined from actions on Friday March 1 and the following Monday, according to the report from the district.

After the school day, the school's school resource officer, Officer Jesse Allen with Gilbert PD, saw a group of students who had a Trump flag out and were taking pictures after school let out. Knowing the earlier incidents related to flags, the district says, Officer Allen called Patterson to see if he should ask the students to leave campus, to which Patterson said yes.

"Neither Officer Allen nor Ms. Patterson determined that the students should leave because they had a Trump flag out, but rather they used their knowledge and experience as law enforcement and an educator to determine that, because it had been a day filled with tensions amongst students and angry parents, students who had no reason to remain on campus should disperse and go home," the report states.

The students did not leave, and when Officer Allen asked one of the students for her name, she refused to give him her name. Allen took a photo of the group of students to send to other staff members to identify the students, which the district said was common for administrators trying to identify students on a large campus.

The following Monday, the same student would not identify herself to the vice principal or the principal, who told her if she didn't identify herself, she would be suspended.

The student still did not provide her name and was thus given a three-day suspension, which was contested by the student's mother, who took video of her interaction with administrators later that day.

The district says the suspension was justified as the student conduct policy states students must identify themselves when asked:

"Students shall not engage in improper behavior, including but not limited to the following," the conduct policy reads in part. It goes on to list, "failure to comply with the lawful directions of District officials or any other law enforcement officers acting in performance of their duties, and failure to identify themselves to such officials or officers when lawfully requested to do so."

"No student was disciplined for wearing Trump attire and no students were told to remove any Trump clothing on that day or any other day," the report says.

It is unclear at this time if the attorney general's office is planning on taking any action against the district.